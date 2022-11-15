Zelenskyy declares 'the beginning of the end' of Russia's war in Ukraine

When Russia withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared this move “the beginning of the end of the war.”

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins checks in with William Courtney, an adjunct senior fellow at the RAND Corporation and a former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia.

