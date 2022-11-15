© 2025 KBBI
Zelenskyy declares 'the beginning of the end' of Russia's war in Ukraine

Published November 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM AKST

When Russia withdrew from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared this move “the beginning of the end of the war.”

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins checks in with William Courtney, an adjunct senior fellow at the RAND Corporation and a former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.